Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Majesco has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Thoma Bravo

MILWAUKEE, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Majesco (Nasdaq: MJCO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale to Thoma Bravo.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/majesco or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Majesco's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $13.10 for each Majesco share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Majesco by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Majesco accepts a superior bid. Majesco insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Majesco's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Majesco.

If you own common stock in Majesco and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/majesco.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

