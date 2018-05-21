Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether MB Financial, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its Sale to Fifth Third

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges MB Financial's long-term financial outlook is improving and yet MB Financial shareholders will receive only 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash for each share of MB Financial common stock they own, or approximately $54.20. Fifth Third is well aware of MB Financial's improving financial metrics and is purchasing MB Financial at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for MB Financial by (i) prohibiting solicitation of any further bids, and (ii) imposing a termination penalty should MB Financial receive and accept a superior bid. MB Financial insiders, their affiliates and other major shareholders own significant voting stock, and will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements, and therefore can unduly influence a sale of MB Financial. Our investigation centers on the conduct of MB Financial's Board of Directors, who have unanimously approved the transaction, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for MB Financial given its current financial condition and prospects.

If you own common stock in MB Financial and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/mb-financial.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

