Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether NRC Group Holdings Corp. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to US Ecology, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating the NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of NRC to US Ecology.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges NRC financial outlook is improving and yet NRC shareholders will receive only the equivalent of $12 per share. US Ecology is acquiring NRC at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for NRC by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if NRC accepts a superior bid. NRC insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of NRC board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for NRC.

