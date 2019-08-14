Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Presidio, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to BC Partners

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Presidio (Nasdaq: PSDO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Presidio to BC Partners.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/presidio-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Presidio's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $16 for each share of Presidio common stock they own. BC Partners is acquiring Presidio at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Presidio by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Presidio accepts a superior bid. Presidio insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of Presidio's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Presidio.

If you own common stock in Presidio and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/presidio-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

