Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Revere Bank has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Revere Bank (OTCQX: REVB) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Revere to Sandy Spring.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Revere's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only receive 1.05 shares of Sandy Spring common stock for each share of Revere common stock, with Sandy Spring shareholders owning approximately 74% of the combined company and Revere shareholders owning approximately 26% of the combined company. Sandy Spring is acquiring Revere at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Revere by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Revere accepts a superior bid. Revere insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of Revere's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Revere.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

