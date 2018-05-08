Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Xcerra Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its Sale to Cohu, Inc.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Xcerra's long-term financial outlook is improving and yet Xcerra shareholders will receive only $9.00 in cash and 0.2109 of a share of Cohu common stock for each share of Xcerra common stock they own, or approximately $13.92. Cohu is well aware of Xcerra's improving financial metrics and is purchasing Xcerra at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Xcerra by (i) prohibiting solicitation of any further bids, and (ii) imposing a termination penalty should Xcerra receive and accept a superior bid. Xcerra insiders, their affiliates and other major shareholders own significant voting stock, and will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements, and therefore can unduly influence a sale of Xcerra. Our investigation centers on the conduct of Xcerra's Board of Directors, who have unanimously approved the transaction, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Xcerra given its current financial condition and prospects.

If you own common stock in Xcerra and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/xcerra.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-xcerra-corporation-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-sale-to-cohu-inc-300644532.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Related Links

http://www.ademilaw.com

