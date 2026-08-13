Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Accelerant Holdings is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

News provided by

Ademi LLP

Aug 13, 2026, 10:48 ET

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Accelerant (NYSE: ARX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Thoma Bravo.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Accelerant shareholders may elect to receive $20.25 per share in cash in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of more than $4 billion.
Accelerant insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Accelerant by imposing a significant penalty if Accelerant accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Accelerant board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Jefferies (NYSE: JEF). The investigation results from inaccurate statements...
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

Ademi LLP is investigating Tri-County (OTC: TYFG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics