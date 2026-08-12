Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Jefferies (NYSE: JEF). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Jefferies may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on recent allegations regarding Jefferies and the collapse of bankrupt auto parts maker First Brands Group.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP