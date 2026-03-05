Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.

MILWAUKEE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Grocery Outlet may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Grocery Outlet disclosed problems in its expansion strategy, including issues involving remodeling stores under a new format and tools to better help its independent operators manage inventory and forecast demand.

