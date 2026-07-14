Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against IBM

MILWAUKEE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against IBM (NYSE: IBM). The investigation results from inaccurate statements IBM may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

On July 14, 2026, IBM provided a financial update on its second quarter financial results and noted that it had "faltered" in keeping up with the changes in corporate spending from software ⁠towards data center infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP