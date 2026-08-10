Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Tri-County (OTC: TYFG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with HBT Financial.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tri-County shareholders may elect to receive 2.4589 shares of HBT Financial common stock, $71.01 per share in cash, or a combination of both, subject to proration provisions. The implied per share purchase price is $82.89. Upon closing, Tri-County shareholders are expected to hold approximately 9% of HBT Financial's outstanding common stock.

Tri-County insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Tri-County by imposing a significant penalty if Tri-County accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Tri-County board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP