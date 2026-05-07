Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Planet Fitness, Inc.

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Ademi LLP

May 07, 2026, 21:55 ET

MILWAUKEE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Planet Fitness may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness acknowledged that the company's new marketing efforts focused on premium fitness with a "cancel anytime" policy were causing issues with its customer base.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP

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