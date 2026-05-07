Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Planet Fitness, Inc.

News provided byAdemi LLP
May 07, 2026, 21:55 ET
MILWAUKEE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Planet Fitness may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.
Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness acknowledged that the company's new marketing efforts focused on premium fitness with a "cancel anytime" policy were causing issues with its customer base.
We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
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Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
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Cudahy, WI 53110
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SOURCE Ademi LLP
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