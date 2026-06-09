Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against The Ensign Group, Inc.

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Ademi LLP

Jun 09, 2026, 09:57 ET

MILWAUKEE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Ensign (NASDAQ: ENSG). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Ensign may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On June 8, 2026, a short seller report detailed allegations that Ensign facilities were chronically understaffed in violation of various state minimum staffing laws, and that Ensign "routes taxpayer dollars to its executives and to its own affiliates."

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP

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