Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Zscaler, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Zscaler may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On May 26, 2026, Zscaler reported third quarter results and provided updated financial outlook for the fourth quarter. The investigation focusses on whether Zscaler failed to disclose the departure of two key sales leaders, who reported directly to Chief Revenue Officer Mike Rich in a timely fashion, and execution issues with respect to the integration of Red Canary.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

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Cudahy, WI 53110

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SOURCE Ademi LLP