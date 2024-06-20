Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Allego N.V. has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Allego (NYSE: ALLG) for possible violations of law in its transaction with its majority shareholder Meridiam.

In the transaction, Allego shareholders will receive $1.70 in cash for each outstanding share of Allego common stock held immediately prior to the closing of the tender offer. Allego shareholders who do not tender their shares will remain investors in Allego after it's been delisted. Meridiam has committed to provide these shareholders with access to "liquidity opportunities at certain points in time post-Delisting, including priority tag along rights upon sales of shares by Meridiam or its affiliates and commitments by Meridiam and Allego to organize liquidity events for those shareholders within 18 months after the Delisting and again prior to 31 December 2027." Allego insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Allego's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their duties to all shareholders and conducting the tender offer properly.

