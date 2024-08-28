Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with the acquisition group led by Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar, ARC Document Solutions' Chairman and CEO, and several other members of the executive team of ARC Document Solutions.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/arc-document-solutions-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ARC Document Solutions stockholders will receive only $3.40 per share in the transaction. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for ARC Document Solutions by imposing a significant penalty if ARC Document Solutions accepts a competing bid. ARC Document Solutions insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of ARC Document Solutions' board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own ARC Document Solutions common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/arc-document-solutions-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP