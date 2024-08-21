Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Arch Resources, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Arch (NYSE: ARCH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with CONSOL.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/arch-resources-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Arch stockholders will receive only 1.326 shares of CONSOL common stock for each share of Arch common stock owned. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Arch by imposing a significant penalty if Arch accepts a competing bid. Arch insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Arch's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Arch common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/arch-resources-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP