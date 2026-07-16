Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether AtaiBeckley Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating AtaiBeckley (Nasdaq: ATAI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Eli Lilly.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

AtaiBeckley shareholders will receive $6.75 per share at closing, representing an aggregate equity value of approximately $2.8 billion. AtaiBeckley shareholders will also receive a Contingent Value Right (CVR) worth up to $2.50 per share in additional cash payments tied to development and regulatory milestones for AtaiBeckley's two lead programs, representing a potential additional aggregate equity value of approximately $1.0 billion.

AtaiBeckley insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for AtaiBeckley by imposing a significant penalty if AtaiBeckley accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the AtaiBeckley board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP