Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating AvalonBay (NYSE: AVB) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with NextEra Energy.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

AvalonBay stockholders will receive 2.793 shares of Equity Residential common stock for each share of AvalonBay common stock owned. Upon closing, AvalonBay shareholders will own only approximately 51.2% and Equity Residential shareholders will own approximately 48.8% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

AvalonBay insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for AvalonBay by imposing a significant penalty if AvalonBay accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the AvalonBay board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP