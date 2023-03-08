Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Solenis

MILWAUKEE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Diversey (NASDAQ: DSEY) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Solenis.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/diversey-holdings-ltd or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Diversey's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Diversey shareholders are expected to receive only $8.40 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at an enterprise value of approximately $4.6 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Diversey by imposing a significant penalty if Diversey accepts a superior bid. Diversey insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Diversey's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Diversey.

If you own Diversey common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/diversey-holdings-ltd.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP