Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Clearlake Capital Group L.P.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Endurance International (Nasdaq: EIGI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with Clearlake.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/endurance-international-group-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Endurance International's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $9.50 per share for each share of Endurance International common stock owned. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Endurance International by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Endurance International accepts a superior bid. Endurance International insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Endurance International's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Endurance International.

If you own common stock in Endurance International and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/endurance-international-group-holdings-inc.

