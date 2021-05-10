Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Bonanza Creek

MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Extraction (NASDAQ: XOG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Bonanza Creek.

Ademi LLP alleges Extraction's financial outlook is excellent and yet Extraction shareholders will receive only 1.1711 shares of Bonanza Creek common shares for each share of Extraction common stock owned on the closing date. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Extraction by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Extraction accepts a superior bid. Extraction insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Extraction's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Extraction.

