Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Ferro Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Prince International

MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Ferro (NYSE: FOE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Prince International.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/ferro-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Ferro's financial outlook is excellent and yet Ferro shareholders will receive only $22.00 per share in cash. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Ferro by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Ferro accepts a superior bid. Ferro insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Ferro's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Ferro.

If you own Ferro common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/ferro-corporation.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001



SOURCE Ademi LLP