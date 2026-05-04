Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

News provided byAdemi LLP
May 04, 2026, 14:05 ET
MILWAUKEE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Amex GBT (NYSE: GBTG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Global Net Lease.
Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Amex GBT stockholders will receive $9.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.3 billion. Amex GBT insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.
The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Amex GBT by imposing a significant penalty if Amex GBT accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Amex GBT board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.
We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
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Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
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SOURCE Ademi LLP
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