Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Globalstar Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Amazon.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Globalstar stockholders will receive either $90 in cash or 0.3210 shares of Amazon common stock per Globalstar share, with a cap limiting cash elections to 40% of total shares. The deal includes a potential downward adjustment of up to $110 million if Globalstar fails to meet certain operational milestones.

Globalstar insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Globalstar by imposing a significant penalty if Globalstar accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Globalstar board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP