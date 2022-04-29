Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with GI Partners

MILWAUKEE, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating GTY Technology (NASDAQ: GTYH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with GI Partners.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/gty-technology-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges GTY Technology's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet GTY Technology holders will receive only $6.30 in cash for each share of GTY common stock that they hold. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for GTY Technology by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if GTY Technology accepts a superior bid. GTY Technology insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of GTY Technology's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for GTY Technology.

If you own GTY Technology common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/gty-technology-holdings-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP