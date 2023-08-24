Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with J.F. Lehman & Company after the Expiration of the 35-day "go-shop" period

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Crystal Clean (Nasdaq: HCCI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with J.F. Lehman & Company now that the "go-shop" period has expired..

Crystal Clean public stockholders are expected to receive only $45.50 per share in cash, or approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Crystal Clean by imposing a significant penalty if Crystal Clean accepts a superior bid. Crystal Clean insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Crystal Clean's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Crystal Clean.

