Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Immunome, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its Private Placement and its transaction with Morphimmune

MILWAUKEE, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Immunome (Nasdaq: IMNM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its private placement and its transaction with Morphimmune.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/Immunome-therapeutics-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the reverse subsidiary merger and the private placement, Immunome shareholders will have their interests diluted to less than 50% of the combined companies. Immunome insiders will receive substantial benefits.

We are investigating the conduct of Immunome's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Immunome common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/Immunome-therapeutics-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP