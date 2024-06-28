Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Infinera Corporation has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Nokia.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/infinera-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Nokia will acquire Infinera in a transaction valuing Infinera at $6.65 per share or an enterprise value of $2.3 billion. At least 70% of the consideration will be paid in cash and Infinera's shareholders can elect to receive up to 30% of the aggregate consideration in the form of Nokia ADSs. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Infinera by imposing a significant penalty if Infinera accepts a competing bid. Infinera insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Infinera's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Infinera common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/infinera-corporation.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP