Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Instructure Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Instructure (NYSE: INST) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with KKR.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/instructure-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Instructure stockholders will receive only $$23.60 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at an enterprise value of approximately $4.8 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Instructure by imposing a significant penalty if Instructure accepts a competing bid. Instructure insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Instructure's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Instructure common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/instructure-holdings-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP