Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with RedX Pharma

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Jounce (NASDAQ: JNCE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with RedX Pharma.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/jounce-therapeutics-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.

Ademi LLP alleges Jounce's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Jounce shareholders are expected to own approximately only Jounce shareholders approximately 37% of the share capital of the combined group. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Jounce by imposing a significant penalty if Jounce accepts a superior bid. Jounce insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Jounce's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Jounce.

If you own Jounce common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/jounce-therapeutics-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country.

