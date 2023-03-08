Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Kimball International, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with HNI

MILWAUKEE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Kimball (NASDAQ: KBAL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with HNI.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Kimball's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Kimball shareholders are expected to receive only $9.00 in cash and 0.1301 shares of HNI common stock for each share of Kimball International common stock they own. As a result of the transaction, Kimball International shareholders will own approximately 10% of the combined company. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Kimball by imposing a significant penalty if Kimball accepts a superior bid. Kimball insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Kimball's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Kimball.

If you own Kimball common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/kimball-international-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

