Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Landos Biopharma, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with AbbVie

News provided by

Ademi LLP

25 Mar, 2024, 12:03 ET

MILWAUKEE, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Landos (NASDAQ: LABP) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with AbbVie.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/landos-biopharma-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Landos shareholders will receive only $20.42 per share in cash upon closing, or approximately $137.5 million in the aggregate, plus one non-tradable contingent value right per share with a value of up to $11.14 per share, or approximately an additional $75 million in the aggregate, subject to the achievement of a clinical development milestone.  The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Landos by imposing a significant penalty if Landos accepts a competing bid. Landos insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Landos' board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Landos common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/landos-biopharma-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP                                                                    
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Also from this source

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Shoals (Nasdaq: SHLS). The investigation results from inaccurate statements...
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Minim, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with e2Companies

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Minim, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with e2Companies

Ademi LLP is investigating Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics