Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether MTS Systems Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Amphenol Corporation

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating MTS Systems Corporation (Nasdaq: MTSC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with Amphenol.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/mts-systems-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges MTS's financial outlook is improving and yet MTS shareholders will receive only $58.50 per share. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.7 billion, including the assumption of outstanding debt and liabilities, net of cash. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for MTS by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if MTS accepts a superior bid. MTS insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of MTS's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for MTS.

If you own common stock in MTS and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/mts-systems-corporation.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

