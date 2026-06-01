Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating NCS Multistage (NASDAQ: NCSM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Weatherford.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

NCS Multistage stockholders will receive 0.554 shares of Weatherford common stock or a combination of 0.239 shares of Weatherford stock plus cash equal to 0.137 shares of Weatherford stock. On a blended basis, the deal equates to 0.463 shares of Weatherford common stock for each NCS Multistage share, with up to 19.99% payable in cash.

NCS Multistage insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for NCS Multistage by imposing a significant penalty if NCS Multistage accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the NCS Multistage board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP