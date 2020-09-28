Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether Perceptron, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Atlas Copco

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Perceptron (Nasdaq: PRCP) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale to Atlas Copco.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/perceptron-inc-0

Ademi LLP alleges Perceptron's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $7.00 per share in cash for each share of common stock held. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Perceptron by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Perceptron accepts a superior bid. Perceptron insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Perceptron's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Perceptron.

If you own common stock in Perceptron and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/perceptron-inc-0.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

