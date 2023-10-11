Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Pioneer Natural Resources Company has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Bristol ExxonMobil

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Pioneer (NYSE: PXD) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with ExxonMobil.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/pioneer-natural-resources-company or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Pioneer stockholders are expected to receive only 2.3234 shares of ExxonMobil for each Pioneer share or approximately $253 per share, based on ExxonMobil's closing price on October 5, 2023 in an all-stock transaction valued at $59.5 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Pioneer by imposing a significant penalty if Pioneer accepts a competing bid. Pioneer insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Pioneer's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Pioneer common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/pioneer-natural-resources-company.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP