Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Qualtrics International Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Silver Lake and CPP Investments

MILWAUKEE, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Silver Lake and CPP Investments.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/qualtrics-international-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Qualtrics' financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Qualtrics shareholders are expected to receive only $18.15 per share, in an all-cash transaction that values Qualtrics at approximately $12.5 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Qualtrics by imposing a significant penalty if Qualtrics accepts a superior bid. Qualtrics insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Qualtrics' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Qualtrics.

If you own Qualtrics common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/qualtrics-international-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP