Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating RE/MAX (NYSE: RMAX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with The Real Brokerage Inc.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

RE/MAX stockholders will receive either 5.152 shares of Real REMAX Group or $13.80 in cash per share, subject to proration. The cash portion will range between $60 million and $80 million. Real shareholders will receive one share of the new entity for each Real share they own. Following completion, Real shareholders are expected to own approximately 59% of the combined company, with RE/MAX Holdings shareholders owning about 41% on a fully diluted basis.

RE/MAX insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for RE/MAX by imposing a significant penalty if RE/MAX accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the RE/MAX board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP