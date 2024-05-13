Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its Transaction with OnKure

News provided by

Ademi LLP

May 13, 2024, 12:02 ET

MILWAUKEE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Reneo (Nasdaq: RPHM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its going private transaction with OnKure.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/reneo-pharmaceuticals-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, pre-merger Reneo stockholders are expected to own approximately 31% of the combined company, and pre-merger OnKure stockholders are expected to own approximately 69% of the combined company. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Reneo by imposing a significant penalty if Reneo accepts a competing bid. Reneo insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Reneo's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Reneo common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/reneo-pharmaceuticals-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Also from this source

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Squarespace, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its Going Private Transaction with Permira

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Squarespace, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its Going Private Transaction with Permira

Ademi LLP is investigating Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its going private...
Wisconsin Firm Ademi LLP Alerts Shareholders of Class Action Lawsuit against Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTC: HRBR)

Wisconsin Firm Ademi LLP Alerts Shareholders of Class Action Lawsuit against Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTC: HRBR)

Ademi LLP is alerting shareholders of a securities fraud class action lawsuit against Harbor (OTC: HRBR). The lawsuit results from inaccurate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics