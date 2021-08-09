Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Sanderson Farms, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Cargill and Continental Grain

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Cargill and Continental Grain.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/sanderson-farms-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Sanderson Farms' financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Sanderson Farms shareholders will receive only $203 per share in cash, representing a total equity value for Sanderson Farms of $4.53 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Sanderson Farms by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a substantial penalty if Sanderson Farms accepts a superior bid. Sanderson Farms insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Sanderson Farms' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Sanderson Farms.

If you own Sanderson Farms common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/sanderson-farms-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

