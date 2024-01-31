Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with eMed

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Science 37 (Nasdaq: SNCE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with eMed.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/science-37-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Science 37 shareholders will receive only $5.75 in cash per share with an equity value of approximately $38 million and will be structured as an all-cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Science 37. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Science 37 by imposing a significant penalty if Science 37 accepts a competing bid. Science 37 insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Science 37's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Science 37 common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/science-37-holdings-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

