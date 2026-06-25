Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Synaptics Incorporated is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with onsemi.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Synaptics shareholders will receive .350 shares of onsemi common stock for each Synaptics share held at closing in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $7 billion in total enterprise value. Synaptics stockholders would hold approximately 12% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Synaptics insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Synaptics by imposing a significant penalty if Synaptics accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Synaptics board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP