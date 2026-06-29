Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Zymeworks.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Theravance Biopharma shareholders will receive $17.00 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $929 million. Theravance Biopharma shareholders will also receive a contingent value right (CVR) entitling them to 80% of net proceeds from any future license, divestiture, or other monetization of ampreloxetine over the next ten years. Zymeworks will retain the remaining 20% of such proceeds.

Theravance Biopharma insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Theravance Biopharma by imposing a significant penalty if Theravance Biopharma accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Theravance Biopharma board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

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Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP