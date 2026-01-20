SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Berger Montague Reminds Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) ("Coupang" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Coupang securities during the period of May 7, 2025 through December 16, 2025 (the "Class Period"), inclusive.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Coupang securities during the Class Period may, no later than February 17, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding Coupang's cybersecurity. The complaint alleges that Coupang's inadequate cybersecurity protocols allowed a former employee to access sensitive customer information for nearly six months without being detected. As news of this cyber event proliferated, Coupang's CEO resigned, and investors suffered significant losses.

If you are a Coupang investor and would like to learn more about this action, please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

