SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Berger Montague Reminds KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) ("KBR" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who acquired KBR shares during the period from May 6, 2025 through June 19, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, KBR provides engineering, logistics, defense contracting, and mission-critical government services.

The class action lawsuit alleges that KBR made false and/or misleading statements by failing to disclose that the U.S. Department of Defense's Transportation Command ("TRANSCOM") had for months expressed material concerns about the ability of KBR's joint venture partner, HomeSafe, to perform its obligations under the Global Household Goods Contract. Despite these concerns, KBR publicly claimed that the partnership with HomeSafe was operating without issue and positioned for growth.

On June 19, 2025, HomeSafe disclosed that TRANSCOM was terminating the contract, despite HomeSafe's attempt in good faith to address delays and other challenges. On this news, KBR shares fell $3.85 per share, or 7%, to close at $48.93 on June 20.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

