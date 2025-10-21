SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Berger Montague Reminds V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) ("VFC" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares during the period from October 30, 2023 through May 20, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired VFC securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 12, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

VFC, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a multinational apparel and footwear company.

According to the lawsuit, VFC issued positive statements about progress on its brand recovery efforts, particularly as to its Vans brand, while allegedly concealing that further significant reset measures were already in progress.

On May 21, 2025, VFC disclosed a 20 percent revenue decline in Vans for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, following an 8 percent decline in the prior quarter. The Company partially attributed the shortfall to restructuring and revenue-reduction strategies that had not been publicly communicated. Even without those actions, Vans would still have experienced a high single-digit revenue decline.

After the disclosure, VFC shares dropped more than 15 percent, falling from a closing price of $14.43 per share on May 20, 2025, to a close of $12.15 per share on May 21.

If you are a VFC investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

