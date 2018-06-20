SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of 51job, Inc. (JOBS)

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of 51job, Inc. ("51job" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JOBS). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/jobs.
The investigation concerns whether 51job and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On June 15, 2018, Dongfang Press's The Paper reported that 1.95 million pieces of personal data, including real names, email addresses, and passwords, of users of 51job's online recruitment platform were available for sale on the dark web. Following this news, 51job's American depositary receipt price dropped sharply over the following two trading days.
