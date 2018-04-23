SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Aceto Corporation (ACET)

On April 18, 2018, post-market, Aceto disclosed that "the financial guidance issued on February 1, 2018, should no longer be relied upon," and suspended "further financial guidance for at least the balance of the fiscal year." The Company also disclosed that it "anticipates recording non-cash intangible asset impairment charges, including goodwill, in the range of $230 million to $260 million on certain currently marketed and pipeline generic products as a result of continued intense competitive and pricing pressures." Aceto further disclosed the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, who had joined the company two months earlier. Following these disclosures, Aceto's share price fell $4.74, or 64%, to close at $2.66 on April 19, 2018.

