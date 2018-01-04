SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

On October 5, 2016, Acuity announced financial and operating results for the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 (ended August 31, 2016) that fell below expectations, citing "uncertainty and volatility" associated with the U.S. presidential election and the U.K.'s referendum vote to exit the European Union. On this news, Acuity's share price fell $12.01, or 4.7%, to close at $242.99 on October 5, 2016. On January 9, 2017, Acuity announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of the Company's fiscal year 2017 (ended November 30, 2016), advising investors of lower-than-expected sales, which the Company attributed to weaker customer demand "apparently due to . . . election jitters." On this news, Acuity's share price fell $34.85, or 14.7%, to close at $202.51 on January 9, 2017. On April 4, 2017, Acuity reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of the Company's fiscal year 2017, continuing to blame "the impact of continued softness in demand for certain short cycle, small lighting projects," but acknowledging for the first time that demand softness "could potentially linger into the second half of 2017." On this news, Acuity's share price fell $30.13, or 14.8%, to close at $173.93 on April 4, 2017.

